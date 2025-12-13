Delhi govt orders hybrid classes for students up to class 9, 11 amid severe air pollution

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Delhi Directorate of Education on Saturday directed all schools to conduct classes for students up to Class IX and XI in a hybrid mode in light of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

This decision follows an order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which invoked Stage-IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect to curb further worsening of air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

According to the circular dated December 13, government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board have been instructed to offer both physical and online classes wherever feasible until further orders.

Saturday recorded the worst air quality of the year so far, surpassing the previous high of 428 recorded on November 11, official data showed. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 431, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), while the Air Quality Early Warning System predicted the AQI would remain in the 'severe' category on Sunday as well.

In an official order, the government directed that all administrative secretaries and heads of departments shall attend office regularly, with no more than 50 per cent staff strength physically present.

"The remaining 50 per cent staff shall work from home, provided that the Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments can call officers/officials to the office, as required to ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential and emergency public services," the order read.

Likewise, the order stipulated that all private offices operating within Delhi shall function with no more than 50 per cent staff physically attending the workplace.

"The remaining staff shall mandatorily work from home," it added.

The order also urged all private entities to implement staggered working hours where feasible.

Furthermore, private offices have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with work-from-home norms and minimise vehicular movement related to office commutes.

"Hospitals and other public/private health establishments, Fire Services, Prisons, Public Transport, Electricity, Water, Sanitation and related municipal services, disaster management and related services, forest and environment departments/agencies engaged in air pollution control, monitoring, and enforcement activities (like teams deployed to curb biomass burning, dust control, GRAP measures, etc.), and other essential/emergency services shall be exempted from these directions," the order said.

The Commission for Air Quality Management had earlier invoked Stage-III restrictions under the GRAP, including the shift to hybrid classes up to Class V and a ban on construction and demolition activities, as pollution levels spiked due to unfavourable meteorological conditions in Delhi-NCR. PTI SLB SHB HIG HIG