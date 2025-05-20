Delhi govt orders inspection of all hospitals to ensure cleanliness, hygiene

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed inspection of all its hospitals to ensure cleanliness and hygiene following recent concerns over sanitation lapses in several health facilities across the capital, a notice said on Tuesday.

According to the notice issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the medical superintendents and directors of all Delhi government hospitals have been directed to personally carry out inspections of hospital wards, toilets, waiting areas, and surrounding premises to ensure strict adherence to cleanliness protocols.

"Proper cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation are essential to maintain patient safety and prevent the spread of infections. Strict compliance is to be ensured and any deficiencies found should be rectified immediately," the notice stated.

The hospital authorities have also been instructed to submit a detailed report of the inspection to the DGHS within a stipulated timeline, it said.

"This includes photographic evidence and an action taken report on any shortcomings identified during the inspection," the notice said.

A senior health department official said, "This is part of a broader quality improvement initiative. The government is committed to ensuring that all public health facilities provide a clean, safe, and dignified environment to patients." The inspection drive is expected to be completed in the coming days, with follow-up reviews planned to monitor sustained compliance. PTI NSM NB NB