Delhi govt orders intensified inspections across schools till Feb 2026

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Delhi government has launched an inspection drive, placing classrooms, teaching practices, and student progress under a close scan until February 2026, to improve learning levels in government schools.

The Directorate of Education has directed officials to inspect schools thrice a week to ensure academic initiatives are being implemented effectively and learning gaps are identified early.

According to the order, "All additional directors, regional directors, and deputy directors of education will conduct mandatory inspections three days a week -- Monday, Wednesday, and Friday." Officials have also been directed to make additional visits during school hours whenever required, including at evening schools.

The directive stated that special attention must be paid to the implementation of the programmes launched this year -- New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV), National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN), Sankalp, Rashtraneeti, and Science of Living.

Officials have also been asked to scrutinise mid-term examination results, assess learning gaps, and pay particular attention to low-performing schools.

Lesson plans, teaching-learning materials, time tables, and discipline among students and teachers will also form part of the review, the statement said.

A minimum of 15 minutes of classroom observation is mandatory during each visit. This will include random oral or written assessments of students, verification of syllabus completion, and checks on teacher and student attendance, it added.

The inspections will additionally cover remedial teaching, enrichment activities, and peer-learning measures. Officers will also evaluate how school infrastructure, including libraries, sports facilities, computer labs, and science labs, is being used.

The order further directed teams to inspect sanitation conditions and ensure that classrooms, hallways, and common areas are clean and well-maintained. Fire safety equipment, emergency exits, and playground facilities must also be checked.

The Education Department will closely monitor the conduct of inspections, which are in addition to the routine reviews already carried out by district and zone officers, the statement added.