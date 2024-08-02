Delhi govt orders pharmacies to install CCTV cameras to prevent drug abuse among children

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Delhi government has ordered pharmacies and medical stores in the city to install CCTV cameras on their premises in a bid to combat drug abuse among children, officials said on Friday.

The drugs control department has issued a directive that aims to prevent the sale of schedule H, H1, and X drugs to minors without a prescription, they said.

Last month, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights issued a circular to several departments and agencies and sought information, including district-wise number of pharmacies selling schedule H and X drugs that had not installed CCTV cameras.

According to Union health ministry rules, drugs specified under Schedule H and Schedule X are required to be sold on the basis of a prescription provided by a registered medical practitioner.

The drugs control department's letter to chemists' associations in the city on Thursday emphasised the need for stringent adherence to guidelines set by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Pharmacies must stop the sale of restricted drugs without a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner, it said.

It also called for immediate compliance with the directive to install CCTV cameras.

The measure is expected to act as a deterrent to the unauthorised sale of controlled substances and ensure better regulatory oversight.

"The drugs control department has directed all chemists' associations in Delhi to inform their members and ensure the installation of surveillance systems promptly," according to the letter.

Assistant drugs controllers, licensing authorities and drugs inspectors have also been tasked with monitoring compliance and enforcing strict adherence to the regulations. PTI NSM SZM