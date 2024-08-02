Delhi govt orders probe into death of inmates at shelter home; BJP, Cong slam AAP

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday ordered a magisterial probe into the death of 14 inmates of city-run Asha Kiran shelter home last month, with revenue minister Atishi pointing out that many of the deceased had comorbidities even as Lt Governor V K Saxena termed the fatalities as "an act of criminality against the most disadvantaged".

According to official data, 25 inmates have died since February this year at the centre, which currently houses 980 "intellectually disabled" persons, including men, women and children.

The opposition parties BJP and Congress hit out at the ruling AAP dispensation accusing it of negligence and also staged protests outside the facility.

As Atishi announced a magisterial probe into the deaths, Lt Governor Saxena directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to conduct a comprehensive inquiry in the state of affairs of all city-run homes, including the fatalities at Asha Kiran and sought a report within a week.

Addressing a press conference, the minister noted that the issue is "serious" and strict action will be taken against those responsible for the deaths.

"A preliminary report of magisterial probe will be submitted within 24 hours and if any negligence is found, nobody will be spared. Of the 14 who died, one was minor," she said.

However, the minister said out of the 14 inmates who died in July, many had comorbidities and were even hospitalised in June. She said the autopsy reports were awaited and stressed that it was important to correlate the fatalities medically also. Eight were males, including a minor, while the rest were females.

A report of the in-charge of medical care unit at the shelter home recorded three deaths in February, two each in March and April, one in May, three in June and 14 in the month of July.

The report showed that 12 deaths occurred from July 12 to July 28. Records of deaths from July 15 onwards showed several deceased suffered from "severe" or "profound" intellectual disability and were also receiving treatment at other government hospitals. Three persons, including two women, died on July 20.

In a related development, Saxena has asked for adequate compensation to be paid to the parents or guardians of the deceased inmates of the Asha Kiran shelter home.

A statement from Raj Niwas said he has taken a grave view of the matter that pointed to "criminal negligence" on the part of the officials concerned.

"He has been dismayed by the fact that all the young inmates, who were suffering from severe intellectual disability, lost their lives, apparently on account of the poor medical facilities, inadequate nutrition and poor water supply," it said.

The LG has observed that the "lack of sensitivity and absence of supervision" pointed not only to "dereliction of duty" but also an "act of criminality" against the most helpless and disadvantaged who were entrusted to the care of the government, Raj Niwas commented.

Ashok Kumar, who is the Chief Medical Officer of the shelter home, said the inmates were not getting proper drinking water during summer and said there was a possibility that the water could have been "contaminated".

"They had loose motions. The inmates should be given eggs and milk but is considered special diet. The administrator of the home comes once or twice but he has other things also," he said.

Kumar said 60 to 70 per cent of the inmates are on medicines but malnourishment cannot be treated by medication.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said the police have started an investigation under section 196 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The officer further said the administrator of the centre can tell the exact number of people who are still staying inside, but the police have started inquest proceedings.

"We are waiting for the post-mortem report and magisterial probe report. Further probe and FIR will be done according to the report," said the DCP.

The AAP government drew flak over the matter from the National Commission For Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma who visited the facility and also flagged the fact that it was overcrowded and did not have adequate facilities for food and water.

"Prima facie it has been found that the water is contaminated and there is no water filter even in the kitchen. Most of the deaths have been because of diarrhoea. Overcrowding is also there," she added.

Sharma said a letter was also written to the government in July about the inadequate facilities at the centre.

The facility, run by the Delhi government's Social Welfare Department, was established in 1989 in Rohini's Sector 1.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal called the facility a "horror home".

"People who need special care are being treated like Animals! It's a horror home! 14 dead, out of which 8 were women. Case files of two of the deceased women clearly state that they were malnutritioned.

"Dehydration, vomiting and bed sores also mentioned in medical files of deceased. Extreme overcrowding - Total 280 women, made to stay in 6 rooms - around 46 women in one room. No beds, residents made to sleep on floor. I will submit a report, will raise it in Parliament," she said in a post on X.