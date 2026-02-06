Delhi govt orders probe into motorcyclist death after falling into pit: Minister

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Delhi government has ordered a probe into the death of a motorcyclist after falling into a pit dug by the Jal Board, Urban Development minister Ashish Sood said on Friday.

The incident took place on Friday morning when a motorcyclist died after falling into a pit dug for construction work by the Delhi Jal Board in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, police said.

The minister ordered an inspection into the matter and directed officials from the PWD, DJB, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and (Western Range), respectively and the MCD to take remedial measures during a joint inspection scheduled for Saturday at 10 am at the incident site.

Sood, in a post on X, said, "I visited the accident site and also met the family members of the deceased. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the entire Delhi government stand with the family." The order for a probe of the incident has been issued, and the guilty will be punished strictly, he added.

The victim's family has alleged negligence on the part of the DJB and also suspects foul play in his death.

Upon receiving information about the incident at around 7 am, police rushed to the spot and found a body along with a motorcycle inside the pit, they said.

The deceased, Kamal, a resident of Kailashpuri, worked at the call centre of a private bank, police said.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the pit was dug at a DJB construction site and was barricaded," a senior police officer said. PTI SHB VIT SHS