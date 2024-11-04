Delhi govt orders regular inspections of state-run schools

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Delhi government has ordered regular inspections of state-run schools to assess the availability of basic amenities and enhance infrastructure and academic quality.

According to a circular dated November 1, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has been tasked with inspecting all government-run schools, with a focus on ensuring proper drinking water, sanitation and lighting facilities, and adequate desks, doors and windows in classrooms.

Inspectors will also evaluate the student-to-classroom ratio, the organisation of sections, and child-safety measures, the circular stated.

The regional director of education, district deputy directors, and deputy directors (zone) are required to visit and inspect schools and education departments within their jurisdiction three days a week.

The officers also have to ensure proper discipline on the school premises, teachers' presence in classes, identification of blind spots, and functioning of CCTV cameras.

The circular also mentioned that the officers must submit inspection reports online on the same day and provide a signed hard copy to the inspection branch headquarters within seven days of each visit.

The deputy directors of education (district/zone) have been instructed to promptly address any deficiencies noted in the reports.

The deputy directors must also conduct regular visits to schools to promote collaboration among all stakeholders for improving infrastructure and quality of education. PTI SHB SHB SZM SZM