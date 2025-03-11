Delhi govt orders senior officials to accompany CM on field visits

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed all its senior officers, including additional chief secretaries, commissioners, and heads of departments, to ensure their presence during the Chief Minister's field visits.

If an official is unable to attend due to a more pressing engagement, their second-in-line must be present instead, it said.

The directive also mandates that administrative secretaries and heads of organisations deploy relevant technical and field officers to assist during these visits, according to an order.

The order, issued on March 6, has been circulated to all principal secretaries, secretaries, and heads of autonomous bodies, ensuring strict compliance with the directive.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has conducted multiple inspections and has been visiting local areas and hospitals daily. PTI NSM NSM VN VN