Delhi Govt orders study on 'smog-eating' surfaces to cut city's pollution

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Delhi is set to test "smog-eating" roads and pavements that could literally clean the air.

The government has ordered a time-bound feasibility study on photocatalytic coatings, a technology designed to neutralise harmful gases like nitrogen dioxide and volatile hydrocarbons that fuel the city's toxic air, according to an official.

The purpose of this is to find new ways to reduce Delhi's air pollution, especially harmful gases like nitrogen dioxide and volatile hydrocarbons, which are dangerous for both health and the environment, he said.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has directed his department to sign a memorandum of understanding with a reputed scientific institution within 30 days to evaluate the effectiveness of titanium oxide-based surfaces on city roads, pavements and public spaces.

The study, to be completed within six months of the MoU signing, will include on-ground field trials at selected locations and monthly updates on progress. If found effective, the department will move a proposal before the cabinet for large-scale deployment across Delhi, Sirsa said.

"This is about protecting Delhi's people with solutions that work on the ground. We are putting simple, safe, science-based tools on the ground and measuring results openly so families feel the difference in the air they breathe and in their lives," the minister said.

According to officials, the trials will focus on safety, sustainability and cost-efficiency of the technology, while mapping credible suppliers to ensure scalability.

Sirsa said the initiative is part of the government's broader technology-driven action plan against pollution. "Delhi's fight against pollution is personal for every child, every senior, every worker and we will scale up quickly wherever families can feel the difference," he said.

The environment department has also been empowered to set practical terms for smooth execution and timely outcomes. The minister further underlined that Delhi's Innovators' Challenge will continue to support fresh, science-based solutions from students, startups and experts.