Delhi govt orders takeover of University College of Medical Sciences from DU after HC verdict

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Delhi government has ordered the takeover of the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) from the Delhi University following a ruling by the high court.

Located in the Dilshad Garden area here, the UCMS was established in 1971 as a constituent college of the DU. It offers various medical and paramedical courses. The Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital is the associated teaching hospital with 1,526 beds.

Delhi's health and family welfare department issued an order on March 18 formalising the transfer, stating that all assets, staff and financial control of the UCMS will now be under the city government.

The decision follows a long-pending request from the Delhi government. The order notes that while approving the takeover, the lieutenant governor had remarked, "This is a long-pending request of the Delhi government. Though there are issues related to taking over on the 'as is where is' basis, creation of posts, funding etc., these will have to be addressed. However, as long as there are no legal impediments, I approve the proposal in view of its importance for the hospital and for Delhi." The legal battle over the takeover was going on since 2016, when the UCMS Teachers' Association and Karamchari Union challenged it in the Delhi High Court. The court had initially granted a stay, but on February 19, 2024, it vacated the order, clearing the way for the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to assume control.

Following this, the Delhi government has ordered that "all the assets and liabilities, including land, buildings, equipment/machines, records and infrastructure, shall stand transferred to the Government of NCT of Delhi in the Department of Health and Family Welfare with effect from above date on as is where is basis".

The order also states that all teaching and non-teaching staff will be transferred under the Delhi government, with their positions and salaries remaining unchanged until further notice. The finance department has been directed to allocate Rs 100 crore "on an emergent basis to the UCMS so that the college will not face any financial hiccups in the process of taking over".

Additionally, the DU has been asked to complete the process of "de-notifying the college from its list of institutions and for dissolving the Executive Council before the above date of takeover". With effect from April 1, "the complete administrative and financial control of the UCMS shall vest with the Health and Family Welfare Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi".

Reacting to the development, DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh told PTI, "We are in discussion with the government. The UCMS is a central government-funded institute that has been part of the DU. We are also exploring legal options but we will accept the decision of the government." PTI MHS RC