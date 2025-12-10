Delhi govt organises event to mark Diwali's inclusion to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Delhi government on Wednesday organised a grand celebration at the Dilli Haat, after UNESCO added Diwali, the festival symbolising the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya, to its prestigious Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the festivities, lighting the ceremonial lamp and offering prayers to Lord Ram, and said that the global recognition of Diwali reflected the world's deep faith in the festival's core values of love, harmony, hope and humanity.

"This honour underscores India's cultural richness and the universal appeal of Diwali's message. Such celebrations strengthen our cultural unity and showcase India's heritage on the world stage," she said.

The chief minister highlighted that representatives from 180 countries are currently in India for an important United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) meeting being held at the Red Fort. She described the meeting “as a moment of great pride for the nation”.

Calling Diwali's inclusion in the UNESCO list a matter of honour for 1.4 billion Indians, she said the recognition reaffirms the global belief in the festival's values of compassion and positivity.

Gupta also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting his leadership for bringing global recognition to India's traditions and festivals.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s motto of "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi", she said India is progressing rapidly while staying firmly rooted in its cultural identity.

Across Delhi, the government illuminated prominent public spaces, including the Red Fort, with thousands of diyas, turning the capital into a vibrant symbol of Diwali's cultural grandeur.

Cabinet ministers Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, MLA Anil Sharma and other dignitaries were present at the event. PTI NSM OZ OZ