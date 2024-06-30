Delhi govt panel issues notices to officials on felling of trees in Ridge

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) A three-member fact-finding committee of Delhi ministers has issued notices to senior officers of the DDA, forest department and Delhi Police over the felling of 1,100 trees in the Ridge area, allegedly without permission.

The committee comprising ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain was formed on Saturday and will submit its report to the forest minister.

The fact-finding committee has directed the principal secretary (environment and forest), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice-chairman, principal commissioner (LD and LM), DDA, along with the commissioner (housing), DDA, deputy commissioner of police (South Delhi) and the station house officer (SHO) of the area concerned and other senior officials, to be present at a meeting scheduled on July 1.

The committee will submit a factual report to the Supreme Court by July 11.

"As the next date of hearing in this matter is 12.07.2024 and the Hon'ble Supreme Court has directed GNCTD to file an affidavit based on the facts before 11.07.2024, your cooperation is needed to adhere to the strict timelines imposed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," read the communication from Bharadwaj to the officials.

The Supreme Court directed the Delhi government and civic agencies on Wednesday to convene a meeting and discuss comprehensive measures to enhance the city's green cover, while observing that people are feeling the heat as the tree cover is lost.

Observing that brazen acts of tree felling in the national capital cannot be brushed aside lightly, the court had sought a "clear" statement from the DDA vice-chairman last Monday on whether trees in the Ridge area were cut on the orders of the lieutenant governor and without its permission. PTI SLB RC