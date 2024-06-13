Delhi govt planning fourth inter-state bus terminal

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Delhi government is planning to build a fourth inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in the national capital near the Tikri border to cater to buses coming from Haryana, officials said on Wednesday.

Delhi has three ISBTs -- Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, and Kashmere Gate.

The project to build the fourth ISBT is at a nascent stage with the government identifying a piece of land for the purpose, said an official.

"Haryana-bound buses also traverse through Kashmere Gate but if a bus terminal is built at Tikri border, it will ease the burden on Kashmere Gate and also provide relief to commuters," he added.

The government initially has plans to build a small bus terminal for the purpose of ensuring facilities for five to six buses and then expand it for more buses, he added.

Another official said that a terminal in outer Delhi will also help when Delhi’s pollution levels rise in winter months.

He said that buses from states not complying with norms can be directed to be stationed there.

The Delhi government had notified that the entry of buses, barring CNG, BSVI diesel and electric ones, will be automatically banned in the city whenever restrictions under the final stage of the Centre’s air pollution control plan are invoked.

Stage IV is the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

In October last year, the Delhi government had directed that all buses entering the national capital from Haryana will have to run on electricity, CNG or BS-VI diesel. Buses entering from the NCR regions of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan also need to follow these norms. PTI SLB RT RT