Delhi govt planning 'open EV database' for real-time info on charging points

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Delhi government's transport department is planning an 'open EV database' that will provide real-time details such as locations and capacity of electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the national capital, officials said on Friday.

According to a senior transport department official, the dashboard is likely to be part of the EV 2.0 policy, which is currently under preparation.

Currently, Delhi has 9,000 EV charging stations, and the government plans to increase this number to 30,000 in the coming years, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

As part of its plan to control air pollution, the government is focusing heavily on boosting EV infrastructure.

According to a government document, Delhi requires a total of 36,150 charging stations.

Officials further stated that the new Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, which is in the drafting stage, is expected to propose several provisions aimed at promoting the installation of EV charging infrastructure. The existing policy is set to expire at the end of March this year, and the revised policy will be notified shortly after.

Under the upcoming EV policy, the government also plans to double the incentive for swapping stations from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, officials said.

The final draft of the EV 2.0 policy will be finalised by the end of March to ensure swift implementation once the existing policy expires, they added.