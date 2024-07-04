Delhi govt planning to resume doorstep delivery scheme

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The Delhi government is planning to restart its scheme for doorstep delivery of services which was halted after the contract of agencies manning the 1076 helpline ended, according to minister Kailash Gahlot.

Under the scheme, Delhiites can avail doorstep delivery of Delhi government services across various departments by booking a home visit by a 'mobile sahayak' by dialling the toll-free number 1076.

Gahlot said on Thursday that he has directed officials to prepare a proposal to restart the helpline by roping in other agencies. The scheme was granted an extension by the cabinet, he said.

Under this scheme, a 'mobile sahayak' visits the homes of applicants, collects and uploads all requisite documents and then submits it to the department concerned.

The applicants are charged Rs 50 for submission of the application.

A centralised call centre was set up to receive and address any complaints from the applicants.

The doorstep delivery scheme was launched in September 2018 by the Arvind Kejriwal government to do away with the need for people to visit offices of different departments and eliminate the role of middlemen who used to fleece them.

Initially, 30 services were offered under this scheme and the number was gradually increased to 100.

The government now plans to expand the scope of the scheme to 200 services, according to officials.