Delhi govt plans 1,275 kg chicken meat feed to keep skies black kite-free for air show on R-Day

New Delhi Jan 9 (PTI) With jets and fighters set to roar and slice through the national capital's skies for the grand Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Forest Department has come up with a unique measure of using 1,275 kg of boneless chicken to manage the movement of black kites and keep them away from aircraft routes.

A senior official said the meat-throwing exercise, carried out every year ahead of the air show in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF), is aimed at preventing bird strikes, which pose a serious risk to low-flying aircraft during aerial displays.

"This is an annual preventive exercise undertaken before the Republic Day air show. Birds such as black kites are naturally drawn to open areas and food sources, and if they enter the flying corridor, they can pose a serious hazard to aircraft performing low-level manoeuvres," the official said.

Highlighting the difference this year, the official said the department has decided to switch to chicken meat.

"Earlier, buffalo meat was used for this purpose. This year, chicken meat will be used for the first time. Our effort is to strike a balance between wildlife management and the smooth conduct of the Republic Day celebrations," the official added.

The exercise will be carried out between January 15 and January 26 at 20 locations across the city, including sensitive zones such as the Red Fort and Jama Masjid, where a high concentration of kites is usually observed, he added.

The other locations include areas near Mandi House, Delhi Gate and Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences among others.

"These locations are identified every year based on bird movement patterns. Areas such as the Red Fort and Jama Masjid see a higher influx of kites, increasing the risk of birds straying into the flight path. By feeding them at designated points, we ensure they stay away from the air show route and also remain adequately fed," the official said.

Explaining the process, the officer said it involves throwing small pieces of chicken meat into the air at the designated locations so that the birds remain engaged at lower altitudes and do not fly towards the air routes.

"This exercise is carried out repeatedly over a period of around 15 days before the event, allowing the birds to get accustomed to the feeding pattern. The objective is to ensure that on the Republic Day air show, the birds do not stray into the flight paths and pose any risk to aircraft," the official added.

To facilitate the exercise, the Delhi government's Department of Forests and Wildlife issued a short-term notice on Wednesday inviting quotations for the supply of 1,275 kg of boneless chicken meat, according to the tender document.

The meat will be supplied over seven days between January 15 and January 25, with 170 kg each scheduled on January 15, 18, 19, 20, 23 and 25, and a higher quantity of 255 kg on January 22. All consignments are to be delivered at the Wildlife Rescue Centre in Wazirabad.

Approximately 20 kg of meat will be used at each location, taking the total quantity of meat to be used every day to about 400 kg across all locations.

The tender specifies that the meat must be supplied in 20 to 30-gm pieces, packed in five-kg packets, with daily consignments ranging between 34 and 51 packets, depending on the quantity.

The document does not mention the cost, but a shopkeeper at the Ghazipur Chicken and Fish Market said boneless chicken is currently selling at around Rs 350 per kg.

"At this rate, purchasing 1,275 kilograms of boneless chicken would cost approximately Rs 4.46 lakh. However, in bulk, prices may vary depending on the order size," he said.