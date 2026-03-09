Delhi govt plans construction of PM Ekta Mall to promote unique products from across India

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The Delhi government is preparing to construct a PM Ekta Mall in the city to promote unique products from various states and union territories across India, officials said on Monday.

In the 2023-24 Budget, the Centre allocated Rs 5,000 crore for establishing the PM Ekta Mall (also known as Unity Mall), which aims to showcase local products and handicrafts, including items under the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme.

Officials said the proposed mall will feature dedicated spaces for specific ODOP items and other products representing different states and Union Territories.

The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) has begun the process of hiring an experienced consultant to prepare the architectural design for the mall. A suitable location for the mall is currently being sought, according to a senior official from the Delhi government.

Potential locations for the mall include areas where DTTDC facilities, such as Dilli Haat, already exist. Locations like INA, Majnu Ka Tila, and Pitampura are under consideration, taking into account foot traffic and tourism potential, he said.

The Centre has already allocated funds to 27 states and Union Territories for establishing PM Ekta Malls. The respective states and Union Territories are responsible for providing the land necessary for the construction of the Unity Mall.

The mall in Delhi is proposed to have 36 spaces for different states and UTs, where specific products, including GI-tagged items, would be available alongside ODOP and handicraft products, officials said.

The mall will be developed under the scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure, which provides funding to beneficiary states and union territories with a long repayment period of over five decades.

The DTTDC aims to secure financial assistance from the Central government, and the selected consultant is expected to prepare a conceptual plan that meets all required approvals from concerned agencies. It will also help the DTTDC in obtaining financial grants and implementation of the project on the ground, officials said.

The government is likely to commit Rs 100 crore for the project, they said.

The proposed mall will cover an area of 1,200 square metres and will include facilities such as recreational spaces for cultural activities, exhibitions, summits, conferences, and food courts, they added.