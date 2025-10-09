Delhi govt plans electric bus services to Rishikesh, Agra, Jaipur among other cities

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Delhi government is gearing up to take its electric bus fleet beyond city limits, with plans to launch services to nearby states on routes connecting the capital with cities such as Rishikesh, Dehradun, Agra, Jaipur, Lucknow and Shimla, officials said.

The initiative aims to promote clean and sustainable transport beyond Delhi's borders while providing passengers with an affordable and eco-friendly travel option.

The government is in the process of identifying suitable routes in neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to ensure the availability of charging infrastructure along the selected corridors, a senior official from the transport department said.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has earmarked 17 inter-state routes for operating bus services. These include -- Delhi-Rishikesh (236 km), Delhi-Dehradun (250 km), Delhi-Haridwar (208 km), Delhi-Agra (195 km), Delhi-Moradabad (180 km), and Delhi-Yamunanagar via Karnal (215 km).

The bus service will connect Delhi with other major cities like -- Alwar, Jaipur, Patiala, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Katra, Shimla, Haldwani, Bareilly and Lucknow, they said.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said, "We are assessing all the cities where electric charging infrastructure is already available. The finalisation of destinations will depend on the availability of charging stations in those cities." He said the buses will be 12 metres long and equipped with CCTV cameras, GPS, and panic buttons to ensure convenient and safer travel for long-distance commuters.

Singh said that services on these routes will start soon, with some expected to begin by next year, and more locations will be added in subsequent phases.

Officials said the project will be implemented in a phased manner after necessary coordination and infrastructure arrangements are finalised with the respective state transport departments.

"The focus is to expand Delhi's electric mobility network and reduce dependence on diesel buses for inter-state travel," an official said.

The DTC's inter-state bus service had come to a halt in 2010 following the transition of its fleet to CNG and the limited availability of the fuel in other states. Prior to that, DTC buses were a preferred choice for inter-state travel due to their reliability and affordable fares.