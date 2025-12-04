Delhi govt plans illuminations, decorations on likely inscription of Diwali in UNESCO list

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi government is planning to illuminate major historical monuments in the city with Diwali-like decorations on the likely inscription of the festival in the UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage, officials said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Culture has contacted the Delhi government in this regard, they said.

"We will illuminate major historical monuments as well as the Delhi government's buildings with diyas and other items. The main event will be held at the Red Fort," Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra said.

India has submitted the nomination of Diwali to be inscribed in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) representative list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

"The festival is expected to be inscribed on December 10, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently.

"In this context, it is requested that Deepavali be commemorated suitably on December 10," the minister said in the letter.

India is hosting the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (IGC20COM) from December 7-13 at the Red Fort.

The session will convene hundreds of delegates from more than 100 countries.

Lighting of diyas and decorative illumination at prominent historical monuments and cultural sites along with other cultural activities including traditional performances and Rangoli displays will be part of the decorations. PTI VIT VIT KSS KSS