Delhi govt plans more student hostels, facilities for senior citizens: Social welfare minister

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Monday said the government in the national capital has planned to set up several new hostels for students from underprivileged backgrounds and facilities for senior citizens as part of efforts to strengthen social welfare infrastructure in the capital.

Singh was speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Jan Seva Sadan along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, according to a statement.

The minister also participated in Republic Day programmes held at various locations in the Bawana assembly constituency, where he extended greetings to residents and paid tribute to freedom fighters and the architects of the Constitution, it said.

Addressing gatherings, Singh said Republic Day was a reminder of the country's constitutional values and the collective responsibility of citizens towards nation-building.

He paid homage to Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, and said it had ensured equality, dignity and opportunity for all.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, the minister said both the Centre and the Delhi government were working to strengthen social security and improve the lives of the poor, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

He referred to various schemes providing assistive devices, scholarships and support for vulnerable sections of society, according to the statement.

He said the Delhi government will provide hostels to students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Singh urged citizens to uphold constitutional ideals and contribute towards building a self-reliant and developed India.