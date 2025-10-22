Delhi govt plans new bridge over Yamuna to ease traffic congestion

New Delhi (PTI): The Delhi government is considering a proposal to build a bridge over the Yamuna near the Signature Bridge or replace the old iron bridge (Loha Pul) to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the city's eastern parts, officials said on Monday.

The proposal was put forth by the Trans-Yamuna Board during a recent meeting with officials of the Public Works Department. A senior government official said the plan is still at a preliminary stage and is under discussion.

"The proposal is at an initial stage. The government is considering it to improve connectivity in the Trans-Yamuna area and enhance links between North East, North and Central Delhi," an official said.

According to officials, with RRTS stations and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway getting ready, traffic congestion on the Ring Road, especially near Sarai Kale Khan, is expected to increase.

Currently, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway terminate near Sarai Kale Khan on the Ring Road. Soon, the DND-Sohna (Jewar) link of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is also set to open, officials added.

"Keeping this in view, the government is planning to propose a new bridge. The location is not finalised and is being examined. PWD will study the stretch from Old Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj to check feasibility, traffic congestion, and vehicular movement," an official said.

The Old Iron Bridge, also known as Loha Pul, is a double-decker bridge, facilitating vehicular movement on the lower deck and trains on the upper deck. At present, there are roughly 25 bridges over the Yamuna, including road and rail bridges.