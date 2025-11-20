Delhi govt plans rooftop restaurant, Yamuna aarti area in Sonia Vihar for river tourism project

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A rooftop restaurant, amphitheatre, and dedicated Yamuna aarti area are among the key features planned for the Sonia Vihar onshore facility, part of the Delhi government's river tourism initiative.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra reviewed the project's progress on Thursday at the Delhi Secretariat in a meeting attended by senior officials from the IWAI, DDA, Delhi Jal Board, and DTTDC.

The Sonia Vihar site will include ticket counters, waiting halls, a rooftop restaurant, souvenir shops, a food and play zone, an amphitheatre, a Yamuna aarti area, and a musical water fountain proposed at the centre of the river.

Officials said these facilities aim to create a vibrant recreational and cultural hub along the riverbank, according to a statement. Updates were presented on the onshore facility, the proposed river tourism corridor, and cruise and ferry services.

The discussion also covered pending approvals, site surveys, environmental compliance, and other pre-construction requirements.

Mishra urged departments to improve coordination and fast-track the work to avoid delays.

He emphasised that all activities along the Yamuna must strictly follow National Green Tribunal guidelines and meet quality standards and timelines.

Mishra said the government aims to establish the Yamuna as a new identity for Delhi.

"The Sonia Vihar project will give a new direction to river tourism in the city. All departments must work together and deliver within the prescribed timelines," he added. PTI SHB HIG HIG