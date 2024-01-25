Delhi govt plans to allocate funds for construction of fourth jail in Narela

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Delhi government plans to earmark funds in its 2024-25 budget for the construction of the national capital’s fourth jail in Narela that will house “high-risk” prisoners, officials said.

According to an official privy to the development, the Centre has already allocated Rs 120 crore for the construction of the jail.

A normal jail will also be built there to house the other prisoners to take the burden off the other three prison complexes -- TIhar, Mandoli and Rohini, the official said.

"The home department has plans to seek funds for the construction of the jail. The government is supposed to bear 20 per cent of the costs for the construction of the jail. We will ask for allocation of funds for its construction in the budget," he added.

The Narela jail will have a design similar to that of the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the building plan has also been prepared. The jail, which will be in a semi-circle shape, will also have an automated locking system that will be activated in cases of riots or clashes among inmates.

Delhi has three prison complexes -- Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli -- and all of these comprise central jails.

Tihar, which is considered one of the largest prison complexes in the world comprising nine central prisons, has the capacity to house 5,200 inmates, but more than double the inmates are currently lodged in its different central jails.

Similar is the case with the other two jails.

"At the Narela jail, inmates will be kept in complete isolation from other prisoners to ensure that they cannot run gangs from inside and indulge in other nefarious activities. According to the building plan, the jail will be a three-storeyed structure with a central watch tower," he added.

The home department of the Delhi government had given administrative approval for the project last month and sent the proposal to the finance department.

The officials had said the prison would have reformative facilities such as Yoga and a factory where inmates can engage themselves in making certain things, among others. PTI SLB SLB NB NB