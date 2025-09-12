Delhi govt plans to approach NGT to allow dredging of Yamuna

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) In an effort to increase the carrying capacity of the Yamuna river, the Delhi government is planning to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to allow dredging of the river in the national capital, official sources said on Friday.

Dredging is an exercise usually carried out in water bodies to excavate underwater silt and waste accumulated over the years which enhances the storage of water in the river.

Recently, during the high level of the river, several areas near to the riverbank faced the issue of urban flooding, mainly because of the reduced carrying capacity of regulator drains.

"Currently dredging work of the river is not allowed, but we will approach the NGT for approval, after which a further detailed project report will be prepared, this will increase the carrying capacity of the river", sources said.

According to estimates, Delhi contributes a staggering 76 per cent of the Yamuna's total pollution load despite accounting for just two per cent of its length. In Delhi, the Yamuna flows for 52 km, of which a critical 22 km segment -- from Wazirabad to Okhla -- has become the focal point of multiple planning and policy efforts.

Earlier, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) announced plans to carry out desilting work of the Wazirabad pond, but the project could not take off due to the arrival of monsoon.

"We had floated a tender for hiring an agency to remove the silt accumulated at Wazirabad raw water pond to increase its storage capacity. However, by the time work could start on the ground, monsoon season arrived. We will start that project now," sources added.

The DJB issued a tender inviting companies to carry out the work at the cost of Rs 25 crore, where 3.63 lakh cubic metres of silt were to be removed from the pond. This work is likely to increase the water-holding capacity of the raw water pond by approximately 100 million gallons per day (MGD).

Here, the DJB has constructed one of the biggest water treatment plants in the city, having an average water production capacity of 138 MGD.

After the dredging process, the river would be able to store water at double its current capacity which would reduce problems of overflowing drains and backflow of riverwater into the city, according to the plan. PTI SSM SSM ANM OZ OZ