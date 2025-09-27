Delhi govt plans to build 100 automated parking facilities to resolve parking issues: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated a multi-level shuttle-type parking facility at GK and said her government plans to install around 100 such automated systems across the city to provide a "permanent solution" to the national capital's parking issues.

The fully automated facility, built at a cost of Rs 63.74 crore by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), can accommodate 399 vehicles, aiming to reduce congestion in one of south Delhi's busiest markets.

Speaking at the inauguration, Gupta said, "Parking is a major issue in Delhi. It causes traffic jams and disputes among people. Our government is working to resolve this problem through technology-driven solutions." "Our target is to set up around 100 automated parking systems in different parts of the city," she added.

The chief minister assured that there will be no shortage of funds for civic amenities and public infrastructure, and projects such as shuttle and puzzle parking facilities will help ease long-standing challenges faced by residents.

The event was attended by Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, MP Bansuri Swaraj, MLA Shikha Roy, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar and other dignitaries.

The parking complex, spread over 2,245 sq metres, includes a basement, ground floor, and seven floors with a capacity of 57 cars per level. It is equipped with five car lifts, a 1.5 lakh litre underground water tank, and fire safety systems.

Officials said the project cost also covers 10 years of operation and maintenance.

Calling the project a "shining example of urban infrastructure," Sood said the system will provide safe and organised parking for citizens.

Mayor Singh said the BJP-led Delhi government is delivering in days what previous governments failed to do in years.

MP Bansuri Swaraj described the facility as a "new chapter in Delhi's development," while MLA Shikha Roy said it would benefit shopkeepers, customers, and residents alike.

MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said the parking will not only reduce congestion in the market but also generate revenue through advertising rights on its exterior. PTI NSM OZ OZ