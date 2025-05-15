Delhi govt plans to hire divers, boats for better relief, rescue works during floods

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to hire boats and divers to be deployed along the Yamuna to shore up relief and rescue works in case of flooding during the monsoon season, officials said on Thursday.

The Irrigation and Flood Control department, which has begun its preliminary preparations for the monsoon, has 40 boats that are put to use for rescue works and to send relief materials to those affected.

The department has plans to deploy 20-inch and 25-inch-long aluminium boats for rescue operations if required, an official said.

Hiring divers, motorboats, boatmen, and machines is estimated to cost around Rs 3.86 crore, the official said Another officer said, "Preparing for flood season requires coordination with multiple agencies, prepping up control rooms and emergency numbers. The flood control order will be released by June 1 and meetings are underway so that there is no delay."

Delhi battled one of its worst flood-like situations in 2023 with several areas inundated because of heavy rain and more than 25,000 people evacuated.