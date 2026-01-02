Delhi govt plans to improve interiors, install AC at liquor vends that record high footfall

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Delhi government plans to modernise its liquor vends located in areas that record high footfall with state-of-the-art interiors and air conditioning to enhance customer experience, even as a new excise policy is in the works.
The national capital has more than 700 liquor outlets run by four government corporations -- the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and the Delhi Consumers' Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS).
All four corporations have been directed to shortlist vends that are located in areas that record high footfalls, like near malls and markets, and renovate them.
"The vends will be renovated with modern interiors for visual appeal. The billing counters and shelves shall also be given a distinct look. However, no single brand shall be promoted. The shelves shall be done up in a brand neutral manner," said an official.
The DSCSC has already shortlisted 10 vends for renovation and has floated a request for proposal for selecting an architecture firm and project management consultant for the project.
"DSCSC operates liquor retail vends across Delhi and contributes significantly to excise revenue. There are plans to modernise selected liquor vends to improve customer experience, enhance operational efficiency and ensure uniform, brand-neutral, policy-compliant retail formats," said an official.
The Delhi government is firming up its excise policy and has received suggestions from stakeholders that the four corporations should have larger and better vends for an enhanced customer experience. The draft proposal is likely to be put in the public domain in the new year for feedback.
In the now scrapped excise policy that ran into rough weather during the tenure of the previous AAP government, private entities made bids to operate 849 retail vends across 32 city zones.