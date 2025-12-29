Delhi govt plans to install anti-smog guns atop Kashmere Gate ISBT

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) To counter dust pollution, the Delhi government is planning to install anti-smog guns at ISBTs across the city, starting from the Kashmere Gate bus terminal, officials said.

According to the officials, the government will install eight anti-smog runs on the roof of the Kashmere Gate bus terminal.

"There are plans to install roof-mounted Auto Swing Anti-Smog Guns to reduce dust pollution at the ISBT Complex at Kashmere Gate. The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has floated a tender for installation of anti-smog guns at the Kashmere Gate ISBT," said an official.

The smog gun should have a water spray range of up to 30 meters and should be fitted with a strong stainless steel cannon, he added.

According to official documents, the smog gun should be connected to a 1,000-litre stainless steel water tank for continuous operation. The cost of installation of the anti-smog gun is pegged at Rs 38.44 lakh.

Delhi has three ISBTs -- Kashmere Gate, Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar.

Established in 1976, Kashmere Gate was the first bus terminal in the city and serves nine states, the highest number out of all ISBTs.

The Kashmere Gate ISBT caters to over 2,600 buses from its 60 bays, which comprises nearly 1,300 inter-state buses, 1,200 DTC and Cluster buses and nearly a hundred All India Tourist Permit buses.

As part of anti-pollution measures, the Delhi government has been stressing on deployment of anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings and mist sprayers across the national capital to suppress airborne particulate matter, while mechanised road sweepers and water sprinklers were pressed into service to improve ground-level dust control.

So far, over 150 anti-smog guns have been installed in high-rise buildings across the city, while more than 500 mist-spraying systems have been mounted on poles, with a target of installing 2,500 such units.

Now, the installation of anti-smog guns is also being expanded to included ISBTs that witness movement of buses and dust pollution, officials said. PTI SLB SLB NB NB