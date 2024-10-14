Delhi govt plans to procure mist-spraying drones to check pollution

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The AAP government in Delhi is planning to procure mist-spraying drones this winter to target the pollution hotspots in the city, officials said on Monday.

In a bid to combat air pollution, these drones will have sensors to record air quality data, including measurements of PM2.5 and PM10, and help reduce dust levels.

Officials familiar with the initiative confirmed that a tender has been floated by the environment department for the acquisition of three drones designed to operate from above the city's most polluted areas.

The drones will primarily be used to monitor local sources of air pollution from a height while gathering critical air-quality information.

"The idea is to comprehensively track pollution at Delhi's pollution hotspots. The drones will help identify local sources of air pollution and provide data that will enable us to take timely action," said a government official involved in the procurement process.

"We are also exploring the potential of these drones to spray mist, specifically aimed at reducing dust levels," the official added.

The initiative is part of the Delhi government's 21-point Winter Action Plan unveiled on September 25.

Earlier, Environment Minister Gopal Rai emphasised the importance of using drones in pollution management, saying, "This is the first time we are utilising drones for this purpose. Previously, sources of pollution were identified manually, but this technology will facilitate real-time monitoring and rapid response to violations."