Delhi govt plans to revive 'Bed and Breakfast' scheme; studying Goa model

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Delhi government is planning to revive the Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme and is studying Goa's policy to replicate certain points in the national capital.

As of 2023, more than 2,200 rooms at 432 houses across the national capital were registered under the Delhi government’s 'Bed and Breakfast' scheme since its launch.

"The scheme has become defunct. The increasing number of AirBnBs and homestay options have meant that the scheme has become defunct. We are talking about reviving the scheme. We are studying Goa's Homestay and Bed & Breakfast Policy to see how we can replicate certain points from it," said an official.

Under the scheme, local residents operating homestays in hinterland areas will be offered financial incentives and support. It offers both fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, simplified registration, quality classification of homestays, and promotional support through the state tourism department's platforms.

"Goa's policy has been appreciated for generating business for homestays. In a report, the Niti Aayog had also recommended that other states also adopt Goa’s policy for homestays," said the official.

Under the scheme launched in 2007, the Delhi government used to register people wishing to convert their house into a Bed and Breakfast unit within 30 days. A Bed and Breakfast unit provides home-like affordable accommodation and food to visitors.

"The bed and breakfast scheme had many gaps. We plan to revisit the scheme and see if we can provide incentives to homestay owners and also assure them of promotion through the government's platforms," said the official.

The government might also consider categorising properties as 'homestay' or 'bed and breakfast' centres, the official said.

"Policy changes are what we are looking at. Things will concretise within a months," the official said.

Under the government's earlier scheme, anyone intending to let out their residential premises to guests could get the registration done with the the cost for the gold category being Rs 5,000 while that for silver was Rs 3,000.

The categorisation depended on the quality of accommodation, facilities and services provided. A parking facility, telephone, washing machine and dryer, refrigerator, and security guards were a must for a gold-category accommodation. PTI SLB NB