Delhi govt plans to rope in consultants to analyse traffic jams at five locations

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to rope in consultants to conduct studies to reduce traffic congestion at key locations in the national capital.

According to the Delhi government's plan, five locations — Metcalf House junction, Kingsway Road junction, Mukarba Chowk junction, ITO junction and one junction on Ring Road — have been identified for ground surveys. PWD minister Parvesh Verma said the consultants will provide the reasons behind the traffic congestion at these points and suggest ways to ease vehicular movement.

"We will soon finalise the agencies, and work will start on a pilot basis at five locations initially, based on the results," PWD minister Parvesh Verma said after a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat. He added that the government's focus will be to enhance technology for smooth traffic management and improve road infrastructure, particularly in design and safety standards. Under these pilot projects, the government will hire at least five experts in road safety and design and urban infrastructure. Besides the five locations, a traffic study of Madhuban Chowk is already underway by PWD, where a consultant is working on a decongestion plan. Since 2022, the PWD has been planning a comprehensive decongestion project for both Mukarba Chowk and Madhuban Chowk in northwest Delhi; however, work could not be executed. Additionally, officials said that over 800 traffic congestion points were identified two years ago by the PWD but added that no steps had been taken to resolve the issues.

They said these locations would also be studied later. "At present, about 233 traffic congestion points have been identified by Delhi Police. Most of these points are under the jurisdiction of PWD, so the plan is to fix these spots on a strict timeline.

"Instructions have been given to complete the work as soon as possible," PWD minister Verma said.

According to the latest Delhi Road Crash Fatalities Report 2023, 1,257 road crashes were recorded in the national capital, making it the highest among the top 10 metro cities of India.

Since coming to power, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has held two high-level meetings on traffic congestion. She said earlier that the government is working to find a permanent solution to traffic jams, road accidents, and other related problems.