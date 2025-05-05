Delhi govt plans to upgrade street furniture installed during 2010 CWG

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Multiple locations in Delhi will be adorned with new street furniture as the Delhi government plans to take up a project to instal new items in place of the ones that were put up during the time of the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG).

The street furniture, which also includes civic amenities, will be installed across five clusters that comprise roads in the vicinity of venues of the CWG.

These include key areas like Delhi University, Games Village and Yamuna Sports Complex, Noida Link Road, RK Khanna Tennis Complex, Siri Fort Sports Complex, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range and Ring Road.

The government has floated a tender for the maintenance and upgradation of existing furniture as well as installation of new items.

At the time of the 2010 CWG, the Public Works Department (PWD) had taken up a drive for the beautification of roads through street scaping, resurfacing and street lighting among others.

The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) was assigned the responsibility of entering into a concession agreement on behalf of the PWD.

The street furniture items include traffic and police booths, vending kiosks, public toilets, tree guards, dust bins, information panels, benches, free-standing panels and auto prepaid booths.

According to official documents, the concessionaire shall make good the damaged furniture items to their original shape within a six-month period while the time allowed for the installation of new items will be one year.

"If the concessionaire fails to adhere to the time limit, a recovery of Rs 5,000 per day subject to a maximum of one lakh will be imposed," said an official.

The minimum reserve price for the first Quarterly Concession Fees (QCF) is Rs 1.37 crore.

The documents mandate that the selected bidder will prepare the construction drawings for project facilities taking into account the structural safety and stability of the street furniture structures and will submit them to the approving authority 15 days before the commencement of construction works.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has on multiple occasions promised a visible transformation in public spaces under the "triple-engine" government model.