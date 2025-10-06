Delhi govt plans training for 80,000 officials who missed skill upgrade in last 5 years

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Aiming to boost governance and public service delivery, the Delhi government has planned training for all its officials, from senior IAS officers to the clerical cadre, who have not received any skill enhancement programme in the last five years.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently outlined the significance of training for government employees, saying it enhances their skills to deal with public grievances in a more effective manner.

According to official estimates, there are around 80,000 Group 'A', Group 'B' and Group 'C' officials posted with various departments and agencies of the Delhi government.

The Services Department has sought data of all officers, including those belonging to the IAS, DANICS cadre, Delhi Subordinate Services, Steno cadre, as well as ex-cadre, who have not received any training in the past five years, from different departments and agencies of the Delhi government.

The data will be analysed and used to strengthen the training framework and design appropriate programmes for such officers.

Last month, the Directorate of Training, Union Territory Civil Services (UTCS), wrote to the Services Department that it is essential to identify officers and other government staff who have not yet attended any training.

The UTCS is mandated to conduct foundation courses, in-service training, and refresher programmes for officers and staff of the Delhi government, as well as those of its local bodies and autonomous corporations.

It is also the nodal administrative institute for district training of new IAS officers of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, and the two-year foundation training of officers of the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Service (DANICS) probationers.

The UTCS requested the Services Department, which is the cadre-controlling authority of the IAS and DANICS cadre, to collect data and information from all departments, autonomous bodies, and corporations under the Delhi government for training purposes.

This data will assist the Directorate in designing and scheduling appropriate training programmes for the officers and officials concerned.

The initiative will also help bridge the gap between expected outcomes and actual performance, thereby enhancing the overall quality of governance and service delivery, officials added. PTI VIT VIT HIG HIG