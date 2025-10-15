Delhi govt, police patrolling teams to ensure compliance of SC guidelines on green crackers

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Patrolling teams of multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, will ensure that only NEERI and PESO approved green firecrackers with QR codes are lighted during the stipulated days and timings according to SC guidelines, officials said on Wednesday.

At a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said district magistrates will issues licenses for sale of approved green firecrackers at designated places in the city.

The Delhi Police have been directed to process temporary sale license applications within two days, ensuring timely readiness. After Diwali, retailers will get two days to return or safely dispose of unsold stock, ensuring that restrictions are reinstated immediately, the officials said.

There are around 140 Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) certified retailers in Delhi who will be issued temporary licenses for sale of firecrackers for the Diwali festival, they said.

The Delhi government convened a series of high-level meetings headed by Environment Minister Sirsa with enforcement agencies and stakeholders to discuss implementation of court guidelines.

Sirsa said sale of green firecrackers is allowed on three days -- between October 18 to 20 -- while bursting them will be permitted from 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm on October 19 and 20.

Diwali will be celebrated on October 20.

There will be three main conditions that retailers and manufacturers of firecrackers will have to follow as per Supreme Court order, Sirsa said.

Only National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and PESO approved green firecrackers will be allowed to be sold and used in Delhi-NCR. 'Ladi' firecrackers will not be allowed, and all the approved green firecrackers will require to have QR codes, he said.

"We need your help because only QR code green crackers will be allowed and the manufacturers will need to comply with this direction. Those firecrackers not having QR code will be confiscated and licenses will be suspended," Sirsa told a gathering of retailers.

Shops selling non-complaint firecrackers will shut down with suspension of license, he stated.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that the Supreme Court directives on the use of green crackers will be strictly implemented through intensive foot patrolling and checking sale of unauthorised, prohibited firecrackers.

"All the police stations have been instructed to remain on high alert, especially in areas prone to violations. The local police will intensify vigil and patrolling to ensure only green crackers are used and that too within the permitted timings,” the officer said.

Strict action will be taken against those found violating the norms -- there will be zero tolerance for the sale or use of banned firecrackers, he said.

"Our teams are already taking strict action against those who are selling banned firecrackers in the capital. So far we have seized over 9,000 kilograms of banned firecrackers," said the officer.

Additional beat staff and enforcement teams will be deployed in residential and market areas in coming days to monitor activities and take immediate action in case of any breach, he added.

Sirsa said the court's order will be very strictly implemented and firecracker manufacturers and retailers will have to furnish undertakings that they will not violate court guidelines.

Strict monitoring will be done to prevent the sale of banned firecrackers in Delhi and ensure full compliance with the apex court's directions, he added.

In a significant relaxation ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region during the festival with conditions aimed at balancing traditions with environmental and health concerns.

The apex court has directed that sale of green crackers will be permitted only from designated locations in Delhi NCR identified by the district magistrates in consultation of police chief of the districts. Police authorities, in consultation with the district administration, constitute patrolling teams to keep a vigil on designated locations of sale.

The patrolling teams will also include officers nominated by pollution control boards of Delhi and NCR states. The patrolling teams will conduct regular reconnaissance in the designated sites to ensure that only the permitted products are sold and also collect random samples for analysis by PESO.

The ban on sale of firecrackers through e-commerce portals will remain in place as the SC guidelines. PTI VIT/SSJ NB