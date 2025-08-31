Delhi govt prepared plan for permanent housing to nomadic families: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that her government has prepared a detailed plan to provide permanent housing to every family of the nomadic community.

She assured that every such family will be provided with a secure home.

Speaking at the Vimukt Jati Diwas programme held for the empowerment of de-notified, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes, she said that wherever these families are settled, employment opportunities and market facilities will be ensured so that both livelihood and sustenance are secured.

The event was hosted by the Department of Art and Culture and was attended by Delhi government Cabinet ministers Kapil Mishra and Ravindra Indraj Singh.

Gupta said that for the first time in the history of independent India, such a large-scale programme has been organised for the dignity and empowerment of the de-notified, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes. This event not only highlighted the cultural heritage of these communities but also reinforced their identity in society, an official statement said.

In her address, she said that even after 78 years of independence, the nomadic community continues to struggle with neglect and extremely difficult circumstances. She recalled their significant contribution to the freedom struggle but noted that successive governments had failed to genuinely address their concerns.

She emphasised that today, for the first time, both the Delhi government and the central government are working together to bring stability and dignity to their lives.

While acknowledging the sensitivity and foresight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said his historic decision to establish a Board for nomadic, de-notified and semi-nomadic communities has ensured access to basic necessities such as education, healthcare, employment and housing.

She noted that ever since her government assumed office in Delhi, the prime minister had directed that every family from the nomadic community must be provided with housing.

In this regard, the Delhi government has taken concrete steps and prepared a detailed plan. She assured that no matter how great the financial challenges, every family would be given a home.

The chief minister also stressed that wherever these families are settled, arrangements for employment opportunities and market facilities would be created, ensuring both livelihood and daily sustenance.

She urged the people present to organise their lists and documents so that the benefits of government schemes could reach them in a timely manner. She made it clear that this is not merely a promise but a serious commitment, on which her government is working with complete dedication and sincerity.

Gupta added that the nomadic community has equal rights over the resources and institutions of Delhi. She expressed hope that the children of this community will one day attain high positions and bring pride to their families and society.