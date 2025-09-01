Delhi govt preparing 80 artificial ponds for eco-friendly idiol immersion: Sirsa

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday said around 80 artificial ponds are being created in the city for eco-friendly idol immersion during Ganesh Chaturthi and the upcoming Durga Puja festivities, ensuring the Yamuna remains pollution-free.

Twenty ponds will be created in West Delhi, 16 in East Delhi, 12 in the northwest, nine in the southeast, seven in South-West, five each in Shahdara, South and North-East, four in Central Delhi, and one in North Delhi, the official statement said.

Sirsa reviewed the arrangements with district magistrates and said, “Our foremost duty is to keep the Yamuna clean while giving every devotee the right environment to celebrate. By shifting immersions to purpose-built ponds, we marry tradition with conservation in the most practical way." The ponds, being created with the help of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and filled by the Delhi Jal Board, are being finalised in consultation with local MLAs and resident welfare associations.

After the immersions, the water will be treated and reused for road-sprinkling and park irrigation.

Each idol immersion site will have an ambulance and emergency health support coordinated by district health officials, while the Delhi Police will oversee traffic diversions, CCTV coverage, and crowd management, the statement said.