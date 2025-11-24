Delhi govt, private offices to enforce 50 pc work from home due to high pollution in city

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) All Delhi government offices and private establishments in the city will function with 50 per cent staff strength and the rest will work from home as per stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in view of high air pollution levels, according to an order issued on Monday.

The direction was issued by the Environment Department under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, to all Delhi government offices and private establishments operating in the national capital.

All administrative secretaries and heads of departments will attend office regularly, with not more than 50 per cent of staff strength physically present in the office. The remaining will work from home, it said.

All private offices functioning within Delhi will operate with not more than 50 per cent staff physically attending the workplace. The remaining staff will "mandatorily" work from home, it added. PTI VIT BUN VIT NSD NSD