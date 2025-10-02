Delhi govt promoting yoga as cultural heritage: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended a mega yoga programme held at Chhatrasal Stadium on Thursday, saying her government is committed to promoting yoga as a cultural heritage of the country.

Addressing yoga event organised by Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, Gupta stated, "Delhi government has included the 'Science of Living' in its school curriculum to encourage the students from the start to move towards health, discipline and balance in life." She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ancient physical meditation practice has been recognised globally as India's cultural heritage.

In line with the prime minister's vision, we are working to make yoga a routine part of daily life in Delhi, she said.

Education minister Ashish Sood said that the Delhi government will explore ways in which school children and the Yoga Sansthan can collaborate.

It will also work to establish Delhi as the Yoga capital of the world, he added.