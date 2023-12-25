Delhi govt provides honorarium of Rs 1 crore to kin of deceased Covid warrior

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Monday met with the family members of COVID-19 warrior Anil Kumar Garg, who lost his life during the pandemic, and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as honorarium, officials said.

Advertisment

Recalling Garg's contributions, Social Welfare Minister Anand said his 36 years of dedicated service as a manager in the Delhi Transport Corporation would never be forgotten.

Garg, who succumbed to COVID-19 on May 29, 2021, is survived by his wife Babita Garg and their three children.

Anand said that the Delhi government will provide all possible assistance to the families of Covid warriors who lost their lives during the pandemic.

"The Kejriwal government stands firm by each COVID-19 warrior and is committed to supporting their families in challenging times," the minister said. PTI AB IJT IJT