Delhi govt providing free sewer connection to unauthorised colonies for limited period: Eco Survey

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Delhi government has started a limited period scheme to connect unauthorised colonies (UCs) with regular sewer connection free of cost to keep the city and Yamuna clean, according to an economic survey.

Advertisment

A report on the Delhi Economic Survey was presented by Finance Minister Atishi in the Assembly on Friday.

"Huge public investment has been made in unauthorised colonies in a most transparent and efficient manner to continuously improve the living conditions of people by development of roads, drainage, and sanitation services," the report says.

By "exempting development charges" required for taking sewer connection, more and more households are now being motivated to take sewer connection, it says.

Advertisment

"The Delhi government ensured free lifeline water up to 20 kilolitres to every household having metered water connection and around 24.72 lakh consumers have been benefited under this scheme since its inception," it said.

"Recently, the government has started implementing the scheme for a limited period for providing regular sewer connection free of cost to keep the city and Yamuna clean by motivating unwilling residents in unauthorised colonies to connect their houses to the sewer lines," it said, referring to the scheme announced a few years ago.

The report also said that the Delhi government has been supplying water to the unserved and under-served areas, and has covered unauthorised colonies, which constitute about 97 per cent of total unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

It said it is trying to cover remaining unauthorised colonies.

"The in situ slum rehabilitation housing projects are intended to provide 'pucca' houses to people living in slums under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan' scheme. The JNNURM housing projects under construction by DSIIDC and DUSIB for Economically Weaker Section are expected to improve the housing stock of around 52,000 dwelling units," it said. PTI KND VN VN