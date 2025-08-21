Delhi govt reconstitutes village development board with BJP MLA Raj Kumar as head

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Delhi government has reconstituted its village development board with BJP MLA Raj Kumar Chauhan appointed as chairperson of the panel, officials said on Thursday.

The decision to reconstitute the Delhi Village Development Board was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on August 1.

The government will nominate members to the board that advises it on issues related to infrastructure development works in both rural and urban villages across the national capital, said an official document issued by the General Administrative Department.

Chauhan, a five-time MLA representing the Mangolpuri constituency, expressed his commitment to convening a meeting of the newly constituted board to kickstart development projects in rural areas of Delhi.

"The board was allocated a budget of Rs 998 crore in 2025-26 for various development works in 363 villages in Delhi. I would like to get down to the work as already nearly half of the financial year has ended," Chauhan said.

As a senior MLA who served as a minister for 11 years under the Congress government in Delhi, Chauhan emphasised the importance of ensuring that villages have adequate infrastructure and highlighted his intention to focus on the revival of village ponds.

Chauhan also headed the development department under the Sheila Dikshit regime in Delhi.

In an internal communication on Wednesday, the General Administrative Department indicated that Chauhan, appointed as chairperson of the board, has also been designated as a cabinet minister by the government.

He will receive an office, a staff car, and other necessary facilities to fulfil his responsibilities.