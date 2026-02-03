Delhi govt releases BTA instalment of Rs 687 crore to local bodies; MCD gets highest share

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday approved the release of Rs 687.22 crore to local bodies as the third and final instalment of Basic Tax Assignment (BTA) for the current financial year, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) receiving the highest allocation of over Rs 673 crore.

According to a statement, Rs 673.13 crore has been sanctioned for the MCD, Rs 8.36 crore for the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Rs 5.73 crore for the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB).

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said the funds would be utilised for public interest, essential civic services and development works.

"With the release of the third and final BTA instalment, the MCD, NDMC and DCB will receive significant support in strengthening civic amenities, sanitation, infrastructure and essential public services," the minister said.

The minister also announced that to strengthen sanitation and solid waste management, the government has extended a one-time financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to the MCD, on top of the regular annual assistance of Rs 300 crore in the coming years.

According to Sood, the funds will be used for waste management, operation of sanitation services, clearance of pending dues, lifting of garbage from contractor-less areas and minor road repairs to reduce dust pollution.

He emphasised that the amount would be utilised strictly for approved purposes and would be subject to close and stringent monitoring.