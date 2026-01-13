Delhi govt releases poster seeking response from Atishi over remarks in Assembly

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday released a poster featuring Leader of Opposition Atishi, with the words "Where is Atishi Marlena?" written on it, seeking her response over remarks allegedly made during proceedings of the Delhi Assembly earlier this month.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, in a press conference, said the issue relates to the January 6 sitting of the Assembly, during which a discussion was held to mark 350 years of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Bhai Sati Das, Bhai Mati Das and Bhai Dayala.

Mishra alleged that objectionable language was used during the discussion, hurting religious sentiments and undermining the dignity of the House. He said Atishi has remained absent from the Assembly, the media and the public since the incident, despite repeated requests by the Speaker for her to come to the House and clarify her position.

He claimed that around 11.30 am on January 7, the Speaker read out the verbatim of the video related to the remarks in the House, and no member raised any objection at that time.

Hitting back, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Two days ago in the Delhi Assembly, CM Rekha Gupta complained she was being mocked and sought sympathy as a woman. Yet for the past week, former CM Atishi, also a woman, has been targeted with offensive hoardings across Delhi." Bharadwaj said a forensic report has confirmed the video was doctored and the words were falsely added.

"I ask CM Rekha Gupta -- Is Atishi not a woman? If standards apply to you, they must apply to her, too. Otherwise, stop the drama and the woman card," Bharadwaj said.

Mishra further alleged that efforts were made to suppress the matter by misusing the resources of the Punjab government and Punjab Police, claiming that false FIRs were registered outside Delhi and attempts were made to intimidate people.

"Today, we are releasing a poster of Atishi Marlena and want her to come up and apologise for her statement," Mishra said during the press conference.

He urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann not to become a party to the matter and said Punjab Police should be kept away from such issues.

He also called upon Atishi to come before the media and the public and face the Assembly's Privileges Committee and the legal process.