Delhi govt releases Rs 1,668 crore as second instalment of financial aid to civic bodies

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday released the second instalment of financial assistance for the current year to local bodies, including Rs 1,641.13 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Along with the MCD, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) received Rs 16.18 crore, and the Delhi Cantonment Board was allotted Rs 11.09 crore, taking the total release to Rs 1,668.41 crore for the second instalment of 2025–26, according to a statement.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said the allocation reflects the government's commitment to strengthening local governance and ensuring that civic bodies have adequate funds to carry out essential services such as sanitation, infrastructure upkeep, and public amenities.

He added that an earlier instalment of Rs 835 crore had already been released in June this year, and timely disbursal of funds would also help municipal bodies in making salary payments to their employees.

Sood stressed that the present dispensation, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has ensured regular release of financial assistance — unlike previous governments, which, he claimed, delayed allocations and hampered civic works.

The minister also said the government would continue to provide financial support to all local bodies in the future to avoid any disruption in developmental works and basic services for the people of Delhi.