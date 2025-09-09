Delhi govt releases Rs 5 crore to aid flood-hit Punjab, CM Gupta assures full support

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday released an amount of Rs 5 crore to assist flood-affected Punjab, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assuring her counterpart Bhagwant Mann of all possible support in dealing with the crisis.

The floods in Punjab, the worst since 1988, have claimed 52 lives and directly affected nearly 4 lakh people across more than 2,000 villages.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi, Gupta said, "To support families affected by the devastating floods in Punjab, the Delhi Government today released an assistance amount of Rs 5 crore." Gupta also mentioned that she had written a letter to Mann, assuring him that "the Delhi Government and every resident of Delhi stands with the people of Punjab like family in this difficult time." "This assistance amount is a symbol of the love and solidarity of every Delhiite. I am confident that this contribution will help affected families return to normal life. The Delhi Government is committed to extending all possible support to the Punjab Government.

"Together, we all pray that the situation in Punjab improves soon and that happiness and smiles return to every home," she added.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The floods have been caused by swollen rivers—the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi—along with seasonal rivulets, triggered by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, heavy rains in recent days in Punjab have aggravated the flooding situation. The state government has estimated a loss of over Rs 13,000 crore due to the floods that have ravaged the state. PTI SLB HIG HIG