Delhi govt releases Rs 500 crore to MCD to strengthen sanitation across capital

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Delhi government has released Rs 500 crore to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to strengthen cleanliness across the capital, following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, officials said on Friday.

The government will provide regular annual assistance of Rs 300 crore to the MCD, Gupta announced during the meeting, asserting that the city's cleanliness is a priority for her government.

The Rs 500-crore fund released by Delhi government will be utilised to strengthen the city's sanitation system and effectively curb dust-related pollution, an official statement from the Delhi chief minister's office (CMO) said.

Gupta said the funds will be utilised for sanitation works and minor road repairs, including pothole filling and patch repairs, to curb dust pollution at the source.

She also announced that, in order to ensure long-term strengthening of the sanitation infrastructure, the Delhi government will provide regular annual financial assistance of Rs 300 crore to the MCD in coming years.

The review meeting chaired by the chief minister was attended by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, MCD Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, besides civics body functionaries and officials.

Gupta said the Rs 500-crore fund will also be used to clear long-pending dues of agencies engaged in waste management, enabling uninterrupted and efficient sanitation services.

Part of it will be utilised to meet the recurring deficit in garbage collection and transportation, and removal of accumulated waste from areas where contractors are currently not operational, she said.

The chief minister directed the MCD to ensure that the fund is utilised strictly for the approved purposes and not diverted to any other scheme.

She further instructed that all financial rules must be adhered to, with regular monitoring of expenditure and mandatory submission of progress reports and utilisation certificates.

Additionally, Gupta directed setting up new waste-to-energy plants and upgradation of existing units. Stressing the need for proper utilisation of green waste, she directed that modern waste-processing facilities should be installed at every assembly constituency. PTI VIT ARB ARB