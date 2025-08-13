Delhi govt requests Centre to deploy Territorial Army to save Yamuna

New Delhi: Delhi government has requested the Centre to deploy the Territorial Army along the banks of Yamuna to safeguard the river, Water Minister Parvesh Verma said on Wednesday.

Taking part in 'Delhi to Kude se Azadi', a month-long cleanliness drive, Verma reached the Yamuna Ghat near ITO, where he appealed to the public to avoid littering around the river.

“We have seen that people come to the river to pray, but throw plastic bags around it. I appeal to the public to throw garbage only in the designated spots, which will help keep the river clean," Verma said.

“A proposal regarding the deployment of the Territorial Army has been sent to the Centre, and hopefully it will be finalised soon,” the minister said.

Verma said the focus is on creating awareness among the public to keep the river clean.

Cleaning the Yamuna has been a key focus of the Delhi government. A proposal to deploy the Territorial Army to safeguard the river from dumping, mining, encroachment and theft was first discussed in April this year.