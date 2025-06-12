Delhi govt restarts online POCSO training for school teachers

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) In a move to bolster child safety in schools, the Delhi government has re-launched its online training programme on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law for teachers in the national capital.

The course is being offered through the DIKSHA-LEAD platform by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi which commenced on June 11 and will conclude on June 30, according to a circular released Wednesday.

The circular said the training was open to teachers from the Directorate of Education (DoE), NDMC, MCD and private schools for raising awareness and strengthening understanding of the POCSO Act.

The course focuses on key legal provisions, reporting protocols, and the role of educators in ensuring child safety, it added.

The education department advised the participants to complete the course at their convenience, without disrupting their school responsibilities. The training can be accessed via the DIKSHA app, which must be updated before enrollment.

"A certificate of completion will be issued to those who secure at least 60 per cent in the final assessment. The certificate will reflect the name as mentioned in the user's profile and will be generated 15 days after course completion," the circular added.

The department has urged all teachers to make full use of this opportunity to deepen their understanding of child protection laws and contribute to creating safer learning environments, it added.