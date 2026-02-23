Delhi govt revamps education website; adds fee review, daily attendance sections

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Delhi government has revamped its education department website and has added a new Fee Review section along with features such as daily attendance tracking, mock tests and question banks to improve transparency and student support.

According to the website, the Fee Review tab allows parents to raise complaints related to school fees, track updates and directly email the chairman of the Fee Review Committee.

The committee comprises Justice Anil Dev Singh, former Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, as chairman, chartered accountant J S Kochar, and former additional director of education R K Sharma as members, it showed.

The site also carries details of a 2009 writ petition filed in the Delhi High Court by Delhi Abhibhavak Mahasangh, which challenged an order allowing unaided private schools to increase fees to implement the Sixth Central Pay Commission recommendations.

In its August 12, 2011 judgment, the court directed the constitution of a three-member committee to examine the accounts of unaided private recognised schools in Delhi to justify fee hikes. R K Sharma was later nominated as the education expert by the chief secretary of the Government of NCT of Delhi, as per the notification.

The revamped website has also introduced a daily attendance report. All 1,086 government schools are required to update the number of students present, absent or on leave each day.

As per Monday's data on the site, 1,004 schools marked attendance, showing 4,18,249 students present, 2,56,604 absent and 8,82,241 on leave, out of a total enrolment of 15,57,094 students.

In addition, the website hosts the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025 and its rules under a separate section.

Students can also access question papers and mock tests for different subjects of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for practice, along with mental maths question banks and newly developed workbooks for Classes 3 to 12, as per the website.