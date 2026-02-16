Delhi govt reviews Bhalswa EWS flats; plans repair, transparent allotment

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Monday said that the Delhi government is committed to providing dignified housing to residents of slums and informal settlements while inspecting the EWS flats in Bhalswa.

Sood said around 7,400 economically weaker section (EWS) flats were constructed at the site, which are now in a dilapidated condition due to non-allotment over the years.

He said the inspection was carried out to assess the present state of the flats and to initiate necessary repair and reconstruction work.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has remained sensitive to the concerns of families living in slum clusters and has consistently emphasised the need for ensuring a better and dignified life for them, especially children, the minister added.

The flats were built using public funds, and the current government is considering their proper redevelopment and transparent allotment to eligible beneficiaries, Sood said.

He added that the process is currently at a preliminary stage and technical assessments of the old structures are underway.

Sood also clarified that no slum resident would be displaced and that under in-situ development, redevelopment or rehabilitation plans, eligible families would be provided dignified housing.

Criticising the previous dispensation, the minister alleged that the flats constructed during the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party had deteriorated to the extent that they were no longer fit for habitation.

He claimed that the earlier government neither ensured timely allotment nor put in place a proper rehabilitation plan for slum dwellers, leading to the present condition of the flats and the need for substantial expenditure on repairs.

Sood said the focus was not only on providing housing but also on ensuring a safer and more dignified future for the coming generations. PTI SHB SHB OZ OZ